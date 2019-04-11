Dr. Abdollah Assad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdollah Assad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdollah Assad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Assad works at
Locations
Loftwinds Ventures1261 E 9th St, Reno, NV 89512 Directions (775) 322-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Assad great dr. And Reno is VERY lucky to have this dr. Available to patients that need his assistance ASAP. The others in his field will do not care if someone can’t wait 6 weeks to see them. Dr assad save my life from 50 years of self medicate with the worse meds! Thank you from my family that we have our father,grandfather and uncle back from his damage issues.
About Dr. Abdollah Assad, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Assad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Assad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Assad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Assad speaks Persian.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Assad. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Assad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Assad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.