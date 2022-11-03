Dr. Abdol Mirsajadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirsajadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdol Mirsajadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdol Mirsajadi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mirsajadi works at
Locations
1
Adult and Child Counseling and Psychiatric Services5545 N Wickham Rd Ste 110, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 779-9838Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Burnham Woods Champa & Associates1970 Michigan Ave Bldg J2, Cocoa, FL 32922 Directions (321) 639-4483
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen DR. Mirsajadi off and on over the course of many years and have referred friends and family to him. He is thoughtful, non-judgemental, and knows his medications. He correctly diagnosed my ADHD many years ago and prescribed the right medication. From time to time he has prescribed anxiety medication for my "fear of flying" and, occasionally for my insomnia. Very recently one of the local pharmacies sent out a flyer to patients that they wouldn't prescribe medication for anxiety and q medication for ADHD. I was told that I had to choose one or the other. Dr. Mirsajadi showed me a graphic of the brain and explained that the ADHD medication affects the decision and motivation part of the brain and the anxiety meds go to the part of the brain that processes emotions and feelings. No one ever explained that to me before. I changed pharmacies.
About Dr. Abdol Mirsajadi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1235196080
Education & Certifications
- IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
