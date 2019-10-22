Overview

Dr. Abdo Balikcioglu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Balikcioglu works at Harlem Medical Group in Bronx, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.