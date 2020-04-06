Dr. Abdi Rasekh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasekh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdi Rasekh, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdi Rasekh, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with St Lukes Episcopal Hospital
Dr. Rasekh works at
Locations
Hall-Garcia Cardiology Associates450 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 510, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (713) 379-7271MondayClosedTuesday1:00pm - 5:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hall-Garcia Cardiology Associates6624 Fannin St Ste 2480, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 379-7273
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He implanted a defibrillator/pacemaker for me. When my case was referred to him, he confidently made the decision of what I needed done to improve the quality of life and possibly save my life. I felt he is very competent and made me feel secure with the treatment plan.
About Dr. Abdi Rasekh, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1376645515
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Episcopal Hospital
- Graduate Hospital
- Graduate Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rasekh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rasekh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rasekh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rasekh works at
Dr. Rasekh has seen patients for Heart Disease and Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasekh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasekh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasekh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasekh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasekh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.