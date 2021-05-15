Dr. Abdhish Bhavsar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhavsar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdhish Bhavsar, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdhish Bhavsar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Hennepin Healthcare.
Locations
Retina Center of Minnesota710 E 24th St Ste 303, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 871-2292
Hcmc Csc Pharmacy715 S 8th St, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 873-6963
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Hennepin Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I so appreciate Dr. Bhavsar's expertise and professionalism as an ophthalmologist especially with my issue of macular degeneration. His many years of experience and his wonderful manner with patients makes a huge difference. He answered all my questions and that really matters too. Great doctor.
About Dr. Abdhish Bhavsar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Inst-Ucla
- U Ill EE Infirm
- Duke University Hospital
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhavsar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhavsar has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Eye Cancer and Blindness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhavsar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhavsar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhavsar.
