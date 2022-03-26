See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Abdelrhman Soliman, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
3
Overview

Dr. Abdelrhman Soliman, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. 

Dr. Soliman works at Individual Care Center in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Individual Care Center
    8833 Chapelsquare Ln, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 774-9444

Ratings & Reviews
3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Mar 26, 2022
Always does his best to work with me. I feel like a person, and he's never once rushed the appointment.
Alex — Mar 26, 2022
About Dr. Abdelrhman Soliman, MD

Specialties
  • Addiction Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
NPI Number
  • 1508948126
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Addiction Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Soliman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Soliman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Soliman works at Individual Care Center in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Soliman’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Soliman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soliman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soliman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soliman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

