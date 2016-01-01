Dr. Abdellatif Aichouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aichouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdellatif Aichouri, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdellatif Aichouri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Hassan Ii University, Faculty Of Medicine and Pharmacy (MD and PHD).
Dr. Aichouri works at
Locations
Peaceful Mind Inc.3220 S Higuera St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 541-5055Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abdellatif Aichouri, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1871523019
Education & Certifications
- Chief Fellow In The Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Department, University Of Missouri-Columbia
- University of Missouri-Columbia
- Hassan Ii University, Faculty Of Medicine and Pharmacy (MD and PHD)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aichouri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aichouri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aichouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aichouri speaks Arabic and French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Aichouri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aichouri.
