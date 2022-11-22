Overview

Dr. Abdelkader Hawasli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.



Dr. Hawasli works at Ascension Michigan Weight Loss Program in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.