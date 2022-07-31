Overview

Dr. Abdel Tal, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Tal works at Skin Care Experts LLC in Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.