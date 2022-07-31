See All Dermatologists in Perrysburg, OH
Dr. Abdel Tal, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abdel Tal, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Tal works at Skin Care Experts LLC in Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Care Experts LLC
    900 W South Boundary St Bldg 9A, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 873-6963

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Vulgaris Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Paramount
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 31, 2022
    Dr. Tal has done several mohs surgeries on me. Two On my face and one on my shin. I literally show no scars on any of them. Follow his directions for wound care and voila...no scar.
    winifred dunham — Jul 31, 2022
    About Dr. Abdel Tal, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1972708105
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
