Dr. Abdel Tal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdel Tal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdel Tal, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Tal works at
Locations
-
1
Skin Care Experts LLC900 W South Boundary St Bldg 9A, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 873-6963
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Paramount
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tal?
Dr. Tal has done several mohs surgeries on me. Two On my face and one on my shin. I literally show no scars on any of them. Follow his directions for wound care and voila...no scar.
About Dr. Abdel Tal, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1972708105
Education & Certifications
- M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tal works at
Dr. Tal has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tal speaks Arabic and French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.