Overview

Dr. Abdel El-Said, MB BS is a General Surgery Specialist in Waldorf, MD.



Dr. El-Said works at Abdel Aziz B El Said MD in Waldorf, MD with other offices in Clinton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.