Dr. Abdel-Rahman Saleh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan.



Dr. Saleh works at Dr. Heath Showalter in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

