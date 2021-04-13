Dr. Abdel-Rahman Saleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdel-Rahman Saleh, MD
Dr. Abdel-Rahman Saleh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan.
CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic10001 Lile Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-8000Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
My husband had been to several Nuerologists for seizures, but when he began seeing Dr. Saleh he finally found the Dr! Dr. Saleh listens, knows his history before he enters the exam room. He has his Nurse call to check on him while in the hospital and exhibits a true concern for his health. We value his expertise and appreciate his care. His Nurse can be a challenge, she comes across as not being very nice.
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1467485151
- University of Jordan
Dr. Saleh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saleh has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saleh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saleh speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleh.
