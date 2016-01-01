See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Abdel Khalek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.

Dr. Khalek works at Richard D Washinsky MD in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Richard Washinsky, M.D.
    9410 DEL WEBB BLVD, Las Vegas, NV 89134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 649-4297
  2. 2
    5375 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 102-103, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 367-0808

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Testing
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Polyneuropathy
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdel Khalek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khalek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khalek works at Richard D Washinsky MD in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Khalek’s profile.

    Dr. Khalek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

