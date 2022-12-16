Dr. Abdel-Ghani Azzouqa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azzouqa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdel-Ghani Azzouqa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Abdel-Ghani Azzouqa, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rapid City, SD.
Dr. Azzouqa works at
Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 301-8123
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
How was your appointment with Dr. Azzouqa?
A great doctor with a caring manner.
About Dr. Abdel-Ghani Azzouqa, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1720428170
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
- Fall River Health Services
- Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital
Dr. Azzouqa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Azzouqa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Azzouqa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azzouqa works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Azzouqa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azzouqa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azzouqa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azzouqa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.