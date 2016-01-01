Overview

Dr. Abdel Abu Shamat, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Mansoura University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beauregard Memorial Hospital, Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, St. Charles Parish Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.



Dr. Abu Shamat works at The Kidney Clinic in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.