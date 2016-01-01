See All Nephrologists in Lake Charles, LA
Dr. Abdel Abu Shamat, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Abdel Abu Shamat, MD

Nephrology
4 (2)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Abdel Abu Shamat, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Mansoura University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beauregard Memorial Hospital, Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, St. Charles Parish Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.

Dr. Abu Shamat works at The Kidney Clinic in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nephrology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. K Trevor From Jr, MD
Dr. K Trevor From Jr, MD
6 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Wilson, MD
Dr. Mark Wilson, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Padam Hirachan, MD
Dr. Padam Hirachan, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    The Kidney Clinic
    333 Doctor Michael Debakey Dr Ste 140, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 624-7637

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beauregard Memorial Hospital
  • Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital
  • Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
  • St. Charles Parish Hospital
  • West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertension
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Acute Kidney Failure
Hypertension
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Acute Kidney Failure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Abu Shamat?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Abdel Abu Shamat, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Abdel Abu Shamat, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abu Shamat to family and friends

    Dr. Abu Shamat's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Abu Shamat

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Abdel Abu Shamat, MD.

    About Dr. Abdel Abu Shamat, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528053824
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Fla Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Meml Hospital Of Ri/ Brown University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mansoura Univ Hosp/Mansoura U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mansoura University, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdel Abu Shamat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abu Shamat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abu Shamat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abu Shamat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abu Shamat works at The Kidney Clinic in Lake Charles, LA. View the full address on Dr. Abu Shamat’s profile.

    Dr. Abu Shamat has seen patients for Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abu Shamat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Abu Shamat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abu Shamat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abu Shamat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abu Shamat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Abdel Abu Shamat, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.