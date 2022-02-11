Dr. Abdalmajid Katranji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katranji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdalmajid Katranji, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdalmajid Katranji, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.
Locations
Mclaren Greater Lansing401 W Greenlawn Ave, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 975-6000
Michigan Therapy Center2111 Merritt Rd Ste 101, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 332-3232
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- Health Plan of Michigan
- Humana
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After seeing a few other hand surgeons and doing my research I decided to get surgery done by Dr Katranji and I am so glad that I made this decision. I would recommend him to my family and friends and cannot thank him enough for his amazing skills.
About Dr. Abdalmajid Katranji, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Dr. Katranji has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katranji accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katranji has seen patients for Wrist Fracture, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katranji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katranji speaks Arabic.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Katranji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katranji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katranji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katranji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.