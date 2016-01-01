Dr. Khourdaji has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdallah Khourdaji, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdallah Khourdaji, MD is a dermatologist in Lodi, CA. Dr. Khourdaji completed a residency at Lsu Med Center. He currently practices at NUMAGE. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Khourdaji is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology.
Locations
Numage801 S Ham Ln Ste A, Lodi, CA 95242 Directions (209) 333-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Abdallah Khourdaji, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1093799652
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Med Center
- Lsu Med Center
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khourdaji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khourdaji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khourdaji has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Psoriasis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khourdaji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khourdaji speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Khourdaji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khourdaji.
