Neurology
3 (4)
Overview

Dr. Abdallah Hamdallah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. 

Dr. Hamdallah works at neurologic associates, Palos heights, IL in Palos Heights, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL, Chicago, IL and Oak Lawn, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurologic Associates
    11824 Southwest Hwy Ste 100, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 361-0222
  2. 2
    Dennis M. Moore MD Sc
    1875 Dempster St Ste 625, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 723-4088
  3. 3
    Southwestern Medical Center LLC
    9831 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60643 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 445-3500
  4. 4
    Advocate Childrens Coordinated Care for Children With Medical Complexity
    4440 W 95th St Ste 1200H, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 684-1399

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seizure Disorders
Stroke
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Abdallah Hamdallah, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1053726760
    Education & Certifications

    • Epilepsy and Neurology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.