Dr. Abdallah El-Habr, MD
Dr. Abdallah El-Habr, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Universite Saint Joseph Faculte de Medecine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. El-Habr works at
Locations
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates1235 Old York Rd Ste 121, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 220, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
About Dr. Abdallah El-Habr, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1689767915
Education & Certifications
- St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- American University of Beirut Faculty of Medicine
- MedStar Union Memorial Hospital
- Universite Saint Joseph Faculte de Medecine
Dr. El-Habr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Habr offers online scheduling.
Dr. El-Habr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. El-Habr works at
Dr. El-Habr speaks Arabic.
Dr. El-Habr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Habr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Habr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Habr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.