Overview

Dr. Abdallah Dlewati, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.



Dr. Dlewati works at Endocrine & Diabetes Consultants in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Congenital Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.