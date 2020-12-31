Dr. Tahiri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdalla Tahiri, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdalla Tahiri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Tahiri works at
Locations
Your Bariatric Care Clinic Ea1 Saint Vincent Cir Ste 320, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 217-8500
St Vincent Health Systems2 Saint Vincent Cir, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 217-8500MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He is very nice and patient. Got a question just ask and he will answer. The staff is amazing and so caring. I have rare GI disorder that requires an abdominal gastric stimulator. They adjust it for me and they are affiliated with an excellent surgeon for the pacer Dr. James Walker. Excellent service.
About Dr. Abdalla Tahiri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tahiri accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tahiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tahiri works at
Dr. Tahiri has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tahiri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tahiri speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tahiri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tahiri.
