Dr. Abdalla Tahiri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Tahiri works at Wellborn Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.