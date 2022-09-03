See All Oncologists in Williamsport, PA
Dr. Abdalla Sholi, MD

Oncology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Abdalla Sholi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They graduated from University of Jordan in Amman Jordan and is affiliated with Upmc Cole, UPMC Lock Haven, Upmc Muncy, Upmc Wellsboro and Upmc Williamsport.

Dr. Sholi works at Endocrinology in Williamsport, PA with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Upmc Susquehanna Divine Providence Campus
    1100 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 326-8470
    Dermatology Associates Sarasota
    3501 Cortez Rd W Ste 2, Bradenton, FL 34210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 755-0606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Cole
  • UPMC Lock Haven
  • Upmc Muncy
  • Upmc Wellsboro
  • Upmc Williamsport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 03, 2022
    Husband has been his patient over two years.... always answers questions
    Kimberle Davis — Sep 03, 2022
    About Dr. Abdalla Sholi, MD

    • Oncology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1275523052
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Wisconsin Wauwatosa WI
    • Scranton-Temple Residency Program Scranton PA
    • University of Jordan in Amman Jordan
