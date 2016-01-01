See All Interventional Cardiologists in Springfield, IL
Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Abdalla Hassan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center|King Saud University|University of Khartoum / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Hassan works at Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd. in Springfield, IL with other offices in Shelbyville, IL. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd.
    619 E MASON ST, Springfield, IL 62701 (217) 788-0706
    Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd.
    207 S Pine St Ste 10, Shelbyville, IL 62565 (217) 774-3886

Hospital Affiliations
  Umass Memorial Medical Center

Heart Disease
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Chest Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Osteopenia
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
About Dr. Abdalla Hassan, MD

  Interventional Cardiology
  10 years of experience
  English
  1487060828
Education & Certifications

  Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine|University of Massachussetts Medical School
  Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  King Saud University
  Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center|King Saud University|University of Khartoum / Faculty of Medicine
  Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Abdalla Hassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Hassan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

