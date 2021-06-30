See All Plastic Surgeons in Charleston, WV
Dr. Abdalla Bandak, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Abdalla Bandak, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (39)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Abdalla Bandak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Bandak works at Bandak Plastic Surgery in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Bandak Plastic Surgery
    610 50th St SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 347-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Localized Fat Deposits

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bandak?

    Jun 30, 2021
    Dr Bandak review I wish I could adequately express how grateful I am for Dr. Bandak and all the staff at Bandak Plastic Surgery. He has completely changed my life and my septoplasty/ rhinoplasty was only two weeks ago. I went to him with a nose that collapsed when I breathed in, and that I couldn’t breathe well out of the rest of the time. His team handled my consult, pre-operative care, surgery, and post-operative care with the most compassion and care. The staff are all incredibly kind, knowledge, caring and patient. I came in with a printed out list of questions five pages long and the nurse answered every question on my list while we reviewed what the procedure would be like before we made it to my list. When I came up with other questions she answered those as well, happily. Dr. Bandak himself is one of the loveliest people I’ve ever met and he answered every question before and after surgery, day or night. I loved the ease of access I had to him and his staff.
    — Jun 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Abdalla Bandak, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Abdalla Bandak, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bandak to family and friends

    Dr. Bandak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bandak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Abdalla Bandak, MD.

    About Dr. Abdalla Bandak, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811980113
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Virginia
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Eastern Va Med School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdalla Bandak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bandak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bandak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bandak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bandak works at Bandak Plastic Surgery in Charleston, WV. View the full address on Dr. Bandak’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Abdalla Bandak, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.