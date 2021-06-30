Overview

Dr. Abdalla Bandak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Bandak works at Bandak Plastic Surgery in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.