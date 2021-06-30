Dr. Abdalla Bandak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bandak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdalla Bandak, MD
Dr. Abdalla Bandak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Bandak Plastic Surgery610 50th St SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 347-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Dr Bandak review I wish I could adequately express how grateful I am for Dr. Bandak and all the staff at Bandak Plastic Surgery. He has completely changed my life and my septoplasty/ rhinoplasty was only two weeks ago. I went to him with a nose that collapsed when I breathed in, and that I couldn’t breathe well out of the rest of the time. His team handled my consult, pre-operative care, surgery, and post-operative care with the most compassion and care. The staff are all incredibly kind, knowledge, caring and patient. I came in with a printed out list of questions five pages long and the nurse answered every question on my list while we reviewed what the procedure would be like before we made it to my list. When I came up with other questions she answered those as well, happily. Dr. Bandak himself is one of the loveliest people I’ve ever met and he answered every question before and after surgery, day or night. I loved the ease of access I had to him and his staff.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1811980113
- Medical College of Virginia
- Eastern Va Med School
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Bandak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bandak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bandak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bandak works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.