Overview

Dr. Abd Noghnogh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Munster, IN. They completed their residency with Loyola University Med Center



Dr. Noghnogh works at Illiana Nephrology Associates Ltd in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.