Dr. Abd-El-Rahman Abd-El-Barr, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Abd-El-Barr works at Lee Health Pediatric Surgery - Summerlin Rd in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Phimosis, Balanoposthitis and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Lee Health Pediatric Surgery - Summerlin Rd
    16230 Summerlin Rd Ste 215, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 310-5158
    Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Pediatric Cardiology Naples
    3361 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 201, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 254-4270

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
  • Pediatric Urology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1619298502
  • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
  • Urology
  • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Dr. Abd-El-Rahman Abd-El-Barr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abd-El-Barr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Abd-El-Barr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Abd-El-Barr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Abd-El-Barr has seen patients for Phimosis, Balanoposthitis and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abd-El-Barr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Abd-El-Barr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abd-El-Barr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abd-El-Barr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abd-El-Barr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

