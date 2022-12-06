See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Brandon, FL
Dr. Abd Benni, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (67)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abd Benni, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

Dr. Benni works at Pain Healing Center in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Healing Center
    1749 S Kings Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 333-1819

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Dec 06, 2022
    I've been with Dr. Benni for years & he's absolutely the best!! As long as you follow his rules & be honest, he will go out of his way to help you. **** Darla Stephen
    About Dr. Abd Benni, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568439701
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abd Benni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benni has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Benni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

