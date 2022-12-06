Dr. Abd Benni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abd Benni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abd Benni, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Dr. Benni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pain Healing Center1749 S Kings Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 333-1819
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benni?
I've been with Dr. Benni for years & he's absolutely the best!! As long as you follow his rules & be honest, he will go out of his way to help you. **** Darla Stephen
About Dr. Abd Benni, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1568439701
Education & Certifications
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benni accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benni works at
Dr. Benni has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benni speaks Arabic.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Benni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.