Dr. Abd Alghanem, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Abd Alghanem, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.

Dr. Alghanem works at ALGHANEM ABDA MD in Flint, MI with other offices in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alghanem Abda MD
    1020 Charter Dr Ste B, Flint, MI 48532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 733-8300
  2. 2
    Genesys Regional Medical Center
    1 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 606-5000
  3. 3
    Hurley Medical Center
    1 Hurley Plz, Flint, MI 48503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 262-9723

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Genesys Hospital
  • Hurley Medical Center
  • Mclaren Flint

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 23, 2018
    Great surgeon. Funny, great with check ups and listening if you have concerns. Definitely recommend.
    About Dr. Abd Alghanem, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    47 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    1225087414
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abd Alghanem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alghanem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alghanem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alghanem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alghanem has seen patients for Wound Repair and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alghanem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Alghanem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alghanem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alghanem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alghanem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

