Overview

Dr. Abd Alghanem, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Alghanem works at ALGHANEM ABDA MD in Flint, MI with other offices in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.