Dr. Abby Watson, MD
Overview
Dr. Abby Watson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Watson works at
Locations
Arup At Madsen Health Center555 Foothill Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84112 Directions (801) 213-2995
Sugar House Health Center30 N 1900 E Rm 2B200, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 213-2995
University of Utah50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 213-2995
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Watson is amazing! Very compassionate, thorough and patient. Never makes me feel rushed through an appointment, no matter how many questions I have. Takes time to thoroughly explain and answer questions to make sure I feel comfortable and have a good understanding. Couldn’t ask for a better OBGYN.
About Dr. Abby Watson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
