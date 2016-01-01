Overview

Dr. Abby Van Voorhees, MD is a Dermatologist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.