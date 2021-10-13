See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Clyde, NC
Dr. Abby Maxwell, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Abby Maxwell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clyde, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Haywood Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Maxwell works at Asheville Orthopaedic Associates in Clyde, NC with other offices in Asheville, NC and Marion, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Femur Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Clyde Office
    490 Hospital Dr, Clyde, NC 28721 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 225-1920
    Main office
    3 McDowell St Ste B, Asheville, NC 28801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 225-1920
    Marion clinic
    1135 N Main St, Marion, NC 28752 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 225-1920
    Western Carolina Orthopedic Spc
    581 Leroy George Dr Ste 300, Clyde, NC 28721 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 452-4131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Haywood Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Femur Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 13, 2021
    Abby has been great through a very difficult process with a knee replacement, knee revision, and everything that goes along with this process. She has taken such good care of my husband, and is very professional and knowledgeable about the procedure and needed procedures to come. We could not ask for a better staff and doctor to take this journey with.
    Johnathan Jeffrey Shuler & Wife — Oct 13, 2021
    About Dr. Abby Maxwell, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750542411
    Education & Certifications

    • Union Memorial Hospital
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    • Duke University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Abby Maxwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maxwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maxwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maxwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maxwell has seen patients for Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Femur Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maxwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maxwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maxwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

