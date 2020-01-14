Overview

Dr. Abby Clark, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Amarillo Family Physicians in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.