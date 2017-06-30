Dr. Abby Kurien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abby Kurien, MD
Overview
Dr. Abby Kurien, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with New York University Medical Center
Dr. Kurien works at
Locations
Palisade Behavioral Care PA50 Northfield Ave Ste 2, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 731-7505
Palisades Behavioral Care221 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 656-3116
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr.Kurien! He's very nice and he listens to me and asks how I'm doing . I would recommend him to others. I travel half hour at times to see him but it's worth it
About Dr. Abby Kurien, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch, Psychiatry Nyu Hospitals Center, Neurology
- Hahnemann University Hospital (1995-1996) Find alumni in EAST ORANGE > Find alumni in PHILLIPSBURG >
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurien has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurien works at
Dr. Kurien has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurien. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurien.
