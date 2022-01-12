See All Dermatologists in Marlborough, MA
Dr. Abby Hochberg, MD

Dermatology
5 (98)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abby Hochberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Marlborough, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital, Lowell General Hospital and Marlborough Hospital.

Dr. Hochberg works at Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Marlborough, MA in Marlborough, MA with other offices in Concord, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Marlborough, MA
    201 Boston Post Rd W Ste 202, Marlborough, MA 01752 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Marlborough Office
    340 Maple St, Marlborough, MA 01752 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 460-9613
  3. 3
    Adult and Pediatric Dermatology
    54 Baker Avenue Ext Ste 305, Concord, MA 01742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 371-7010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emerson Hospital
  • Lowell General Hospital
  • Marlborough Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 98 ratings
    Patient Ratings (98)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Abby Hochberg, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891957577
    Education & Certifications

    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • Yale School of Medicine
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abby Hochberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hochberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hochberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hochberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hochberg has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hochberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    98 patients have reviewed Dr. Hochberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hochberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hochberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hochberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

