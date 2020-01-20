Dr. Abby Gonik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abby Gonik, MD
Overview
Dr. Abby Gonik, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Gonik works at
Locations
-
1
Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center1111 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 643-6400
-
2
Desert Regional Medical Center1150 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 416-4832
-
3
Mercy Surgical Affiliates411 Laurel St Ste 2100, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 247-3266Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
Edward W. Sparrow Hospital Association1200 E Michigan Ave Ste 640, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 364-5682
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonik?
Dr Gonik saved my life by re!ding my csncer.
About Dr. Abby Gonik, MD
- Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1730347154
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonik works at
Dr. Gonik has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Vulvar Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.