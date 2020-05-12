Dr. Abby Furukawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furukawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abby Furukawa, MD
Overview
Dr. Abby Furukawa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Furukawa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Legacy Medical Group-Portland Obstetrics and Gynecology1130 NW 22nd Ave Ste 120, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 413-7353
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Furukawa?
Abby was my doctor throughout my first pregnancy and delivered my daughter. She is my doctor once again during my second pregnancy. She is empathetic, knowledgeable, helpful, calming —all the things a doctor dealing with the most intimate experience of your life should be. I have recommended her to countless friends and everyone loves her! She is fantastic.
About Dr. Abby Furukawa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1427219518
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Furukawa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Furukawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furukawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furukawa works at
Dr. Furukawa has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furukawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Furukawa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furukawa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furukawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furukawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.