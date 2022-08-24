Overview

Dr. Abby Emdur, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Estes Park Health and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.



Dr. Emdur works at UCHealth Longmont Clinic in Longmont, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.