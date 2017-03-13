Dr. Abby Bova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abby Bova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abby Bova, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Mercy Hospital Watonga, OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bova works at
Locations
Mercy Clinic Oncology and Hematology - Coletta4401 McAuley Blvd Ste 2700, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 751-4343
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Mercy Hospital Watonga
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bova is an outstanding physician. Extreamlly caring and knowledgeable. I would recommend her without hesitation.
About Dr. Abby Bova, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1013058452
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bova has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bova.
