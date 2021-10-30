Dr. Abby Abisogun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abisogun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abby Abisogun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abby Abisogun, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Locations
1
Southcoast Medical Group LLC1326 Eisenhower Dr Bldg 1, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 691-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Through, positive results.
About Dr. Abby Abisogun, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1891088985
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Abisogun works at
