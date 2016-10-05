See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Abboud Kawak, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abboud Kawak, MD is a Pulmonologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital South and IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Kawak works at Community Hosp S Internal Med in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchitis and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Community Hospital South
    1402 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 887-7000
    Central Indiana Pulmonary Consultants LLC
    1350 E County Line Rd Ste H, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 887-7588
    Community Hospital South
    1550 E County Line Rd Ste 325, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 497-6666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital South
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Bronchitis
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Abboud Kawak, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1093789380
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Mercy Catheterization Mc
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
