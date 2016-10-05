Dr. Abboud Kawak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kawak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abboud Kawak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abboud Kawak, MD is a Pulmonologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital South and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Community Hospital South1402 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 887-7000
Central Indiana Pulmonary Consultants LLC1350 E County Line Rd Ste H, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 887-7588
Community Hospital South1550 E County Line Rd Ste 325, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 497-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital South
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Pekin Insurance
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've worked for Doctors all my life . This Doctor works for the patients not the money .. Can't say enough about how great he is . I thank God for him .
About Dr. Abboud Kawak, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1093789380
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Mercy Catheterization Mc
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
