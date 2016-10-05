Overview

Dr. Abboud Kawak, MD is a Pulmonologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital South and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kawak works at Community Hosp S Internal Med in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchitis and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.