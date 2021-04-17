Dr. Mincks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbie Mincks, MD
Overview
Dr. Abbie Mincks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital.
Dr. Mincks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associated Surgeons and Physicians LLC2518 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 432-4400
-
2
Women's Health Advantage6418 E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 Directions (260) 432-4400
-
3
Women's Health Advantage7988 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-4400
-
4
Lutheran Hospital of Indiana-gero Psych Unit7950 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mincks?
She took care of my endometriosis. I had complications from my hysterectomy. She listened to what I had to say. She was very caring. She makes sure you understand everything. While I was in medical leave my job let me go. The office waited for and worked with the payments for me. While I was in the hosp, my family said she was great with them as well.
About Dr. Abbie Mincks, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1245754779
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mincks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mincks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mincks works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mincks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mincks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mincks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mincks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.