Sports Medicine
Overview

Dr. Abbie Kelley, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in York, PA. They completed their fellowship with York Hospital

Dr. Kelley works at OSS Health in York, PA with other offices in Mechanicsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oss Health
    1855 Powder Mill Rd, York, PA 17402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 848-4800
    Mechanicsburg Office
    856 Century Dr, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 730-7099

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oss Orthopaedic Hospital
  • Upmc Hanover
  • Upmc Memorial
  • WellSpan York Hospital

Arthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprains and Strains

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Photo: Dr. Abbie Kelley, DO
    About Dr. Abbie Kelley, DO

    Sports Medicine
    English
    1073877981
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • York Hospital
    Fellowship

