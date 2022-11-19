Dr. Abbey Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abbey Wolf, MD
Overview
Dr. Abbey Wolf, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Thoracic Surgery at New Hyde Park270-5 76 Ave Fl 2, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-7330
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wolf is great! I would highly recommend her. She asks questions, not just medical but personal. She makes you feel comfortable and relaxed. She's awesome.
About Dr. Abbey Wolf, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.