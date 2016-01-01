Dr. Abbey Gaske, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaske is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abbey Gaske, MD
Overview
Dr. Abbey Gaske, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, San Gabriel Valley Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Gaske works at
Locations
-
1
Tpmg Manteca Inc1721 W Yosemite Ave, Manteca, CA 95337 Directions (310) 602-5005
-
2
Gold Standard Urology group1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1001, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-1176
Hospital Affiliations
- Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
- Garfield Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaske?
About Dr. Abbey Gaske, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265426886
Education & Certifications
- SUNY University Hospital Of Brooklyn
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaske has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaske accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaske has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaske works at
Dr. Gaske has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaske on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gaske speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaske. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaske.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaske, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaske appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.