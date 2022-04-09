Dr. Abbey Crooks-Babu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crooks-Babu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abbey Crooks-Babu, MD
Overview
Dr. Abbey Crooks-Babu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Crooks-Babu works at
Locations
Park Gynecology & Pelvic Medicine26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 402, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-4042
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crooks-Babu?
Great! Dr.Crooks-Babu is so kind she makes one feel very comfortable , she listens, takes her time , explains everything she is doing. Answers your questions .
About Dr. Abbey Crooks-Babu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crooks-Babu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crooks-Babu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crooks-Babu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crooks-Babu has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Osteopenia and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crooks-Babu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Crooks-Babu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crooks-Babu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crooks-Babu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crooks-Babu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.