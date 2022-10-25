Dr. Abbeselom Ghermay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghermay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abbeselom Ghermay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abbeselom Ghermay, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Methodist Hospital For Surgery.
Dr. Ghermay works at
Locations
-
1
Coalgtmoni LLC6101 W Plano Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 750-3646
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Methodist Hospital For Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghermay?
I have been able to thus far avoid a very big surgery due to his pain management procedures.
About Dr. Abbeselom Ghermay, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1487624755
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghermay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghermay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghermay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghermay works at
Dr. Ghermay has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghermay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghermay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghermay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghermay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghermay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.