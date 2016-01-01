Overview

Dr. Abbe Wain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Wain works at Dubin Breast Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.