Overview

Dr. Abbas Zaidi, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Zaidi works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Willow Grove, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.