Dr. Abbas Rampurwala, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They graduated from Rural Medical College Of Pravara Medical Trust and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Rampurwala works at Metro Heart & Vascular Institute in Algonquin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.