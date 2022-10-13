Overview

Dr. Abbas Mehdi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mehdi works at California Neurological Center in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor and Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.