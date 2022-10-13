Dr. Abbas Mehdi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abbas Mehdi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Abbas Mehdi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
California Neurological Center Inc.7585 N Cedar Ave Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 243-1232
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Great staff. Easy appointments. Very frank and honest information and discussion.
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- LAC&USC Medical Cemter
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Neurology
Dr. Mehdi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehdi has seen patients for Essential Tremor and Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehdi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehdi speaks Spanish and Urdu.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehdi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehdi.
