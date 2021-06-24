Dr. Mansour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbas Mansour, MD
Overview
Dr. Abbas Mansour, MD is a Pulmonologist in Clemson, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Cannon Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mansour works at
Locations
1
Clemson Neurology101 Chapman Hill Rd Ste 101, Clemson, SC 29631 Directions (864) 653-4071
2
St Francise Physicians Services Inc201 Richard St, Easley, SC 29640 Directions (864) 850-0700
3
Abbas Mansour 'dba' Carolina Pulmonary Sleep Disorder201b Richard St, Easley, SC 29640 Directions (864) 850-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Cannon Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mansour is the very best pulmonologist who has treated me. He listens, observes and is interested in what you ask and need. He always smiles and makes you feel relaxed and not anxious about your pulmonary conditions.
About Dr. Abbas Mansour, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1326092156
Education & Certifications
- University of Jordan
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mansour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mansour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansour has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mansour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansour.
